San Benito man arrested for shooting at girlfriend in McAllen

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On Oct. 28, McAllen police arrested a San Benito man who allegedly shot at his girlfriend at a restaurant in McAllen.

Ivan Hernandez, 33, was arrested inside an irrigation ditch in the city. He was charged with aggravated assault and received a $120,000 bond.

A Facebook post by the McAllen Professional Law Enforcement Association stated that McAllen Border Patrol agents assisted in the arrest of Hernandez.

“In regards to the shooting incident at the Mambos Seafood restaurant earlier, the suspect is in custody,” the post states. “Thank you to the Border Patrol Agents who were vigilant and detained the suspect out in the levee area where he was last seen.”

