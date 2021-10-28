Communities host annual Halloween events

NEWS Staff Report

Halloween celebrations were held this week by San Benito, Rio Hondo, and Los Indios for families to enjoy.

The City of Los Indios and Los Indios Police Department celebrates its Halloween event Trunk or Treat this Friday, Oct. 29. The event will take place at the Diamantina Community Center on 309 E. Heywood St. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Goodie bags and candy will be given away to local children.

The Rio Hondo Youth Sports League hosted its 10th annual ‘Spooktacular Halloween’ event on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The event ran from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Rio Hondo Baseball Park. Free hotdogs were available for the first 300 children. Of course, candy was also passed out by local businesses. A costume contest was also held at the event.

The San Benito CISD ACE program held its Tent-or-Treat event on Oct. 23 at Bobby Morrow Stadium. The event started from 6 p.m. and lasted until supplies ran out. Families drove around the parking lot with their children in costume to pick up goodie bags for some early trick or treating.

The City of San Benito and the Cameron County Constable Precinct #3 held Halloween on Field at Stookey Park on Oct. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Communities members gathered at the park field in costume to do some trick or treating from local businesses, schools, and other entities.

