Nov. 2 Election Day rundown

By LOUIE DIAZ

Voters will decide the fate of a potential event center in Cameron County in this upcoming election.

Cameron County citizens can vote on the Cameron County Venue Project and several state constitutional amendments. Eight constitutional propositions are up for a vote. One of the amendments includes Prop. 2 which, if voted for, will allow counties, “to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

On the ballot for the City of Los Fresnos are seats for Los Fresnos City Council Members Place 3 and Place 4 and a string of amendments to the city charter. In the city council race, Gordon D. Cappon and Gabriela “Gaby” Fernandez fight for Place 3. Luis Gonzalez runs unopposed for Place 4.

