’Hounds suffer third straight BOTA loss

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Greyhounds fell to the Harlingen Cardinals in the annual Battle of the Arroyo on Friday, Oct. 15.

The ’Cards shut out the ’Hounds with a 17-0 win to give them a 5-2 overall record and a 3-1 district record. The ’Hounds are also 5-2 overall and have a 2-2 district record.

’Hounds’ quarterback Andres Villagran threw for 137 yards. Wide receiver Jermaine Corbin caught the ball for 88 yards. Greyhound running back Fabian Garcia was held to 47 yards. On defense, linebacker Mariano Garcia tallied one interception.

The ’Cards’ defense scored two big interceptions from defensive backs Albert Vasquez and Ray Castillo.

The game began as a defensive battle; neither team could put up points until late in the first half. The ’Cards scored the first points near the end of the first half and carried that momentum into the second half. Cardinal quarterback Joe Lopez found receiver Isiah Perales for a 45-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the second quarter to give them a 7-0 lead.

In the third quarter, the ’Cards went on to score a field goal on their first possession of the second half. Vasquez recorded a key interception in the third quarter putting them in scoring position. Cardinal running back Isiah Bell punched the ball in for a touchdown and extended their lead to 17-0.

