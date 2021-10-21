Oct 21 2021

’Hounds suffer third straight BOTA loss

Moving the chains
’Hounds’ wide receiver Jermaine Corbin makes two Cardinal defenders miss a tackle during the Battle of the Arroyo. (Photo by Louie Diaz)

By LOUIE DIAZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Greyhounds fell to the Harlingen Cardinals in the annual Battle of the Arroyo on Friday, Oct. 15.
The ’Cards shut out the ’Hounds with a 17-0 win to give them a 5-2 overall record and a 3-1 district record. The ’Hounds are also 5-2 overall and have a 2-2 district record.
’Hounds’ quarterback Andres Villagran threw for 137 yards. Wide receiver Jermaine Corbin caught the ball for 88 yards. Greyhound running back Fabian Garcia was held to 47 yards. On defense, linebacker Mariano Garcia tallied one interception.
The ’Cards’ defense scored two big interceptions from defensive backs Albert Vasquez and Ray Castillo.
The game began as a defensive battle; neither team could put up points until late in the first half. The ’Cards scored the first points near the end of the first half and carried that momentum into the second half. Cardinal quarterback Joe Lopez found receiver Isiah Perales for a 45-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the second quarter to give them a 7-0 lead.
In the third quarter, the ’Cards went on to score a field goal on their first possession of the second half. Vasquez recorded a key interception in the third quarter putting them in scoring position. Cardinal running back Isiah Bell punched the ball in for a touchdown and extended their lead to 17-0.

Sweet victory
’Cards’ team members are seen surrouding the prized trophy after the Battle of the Arroyo.
(Photo by TJ Tijerina)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Oct. 22, 2021 – Oct. 28, 2021

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2021/10/21/hounds-suffer-third-straight-bota-loss/

2 pings

  1. […] Source link […]

  2. […] ’Hounds suffer third straight BOTA loss […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 