City to host RGV Epicenter groundbreaking ceremony

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The City of San Benito will host the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rio Grande Valley Epicenter on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the beginning of phase one of the 115-acre project. The project is estimated to cost over $200 million. In July 2020, the City of San Benito and Western Spherical Developers L.L.C. entered an agreement for phase one of the RGV Epicenter.

According to a press release from Western Spherical Developers, the concept of the RGV Epicenter began three years ago in 2018 when David Miles, Manager of Western Spherical Developers L.L.C., approached the San Benito City Manager Manuel De La Rosa and proposed the construction of a hotel and convention center. Approved house bills, HB 4377 and HB 2199 helped with the funding for the construction of the project, the release reads. The two bills deal with support for development projects.

The contract states that the project will create about 319 full-time construction jobs, 758 direct and indirect full-time local jobs during the construction phase, and 1,013 direct and indirect full-time local jobs.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Oct. 22, 2021 – Oct. 28, 2021

VBMC (10-22-21) 6x3 TSC (95th Anniversary Celebration - 10-14-21; 10-22-21) 4x7 SBCISD (Destroy Program Records - 10-22-21) 3x5 SB Housing Authority (RFP No. 10-2021-LS - 10-22-21; 10-29-21) 3x5 Notice To Creditors (Estate of Katherine Z Notice To Creditors (Estate of David L City of SB (Exhibit A - 10-22-21) 3x8 Voorhes 1x1