Oct 14 2021

SBPD investigates string of burglaries

Shown are the subjects captured by surveillance cameras. (Courtesy of SBPD)

By LOUIE DIAZ
The San Benito Police Department is currently investigating a series of burglaries that have happened over the past two months.
According to a press release from the SBPD, the burglaries happened over the past two months and occurred during early morning hours between 1-6 a.m. Surveillance cameras from the burglary scenes captured footage of masked individuals wearing sweatshirts.
According to the release, the subjects in the video are seen stealing registers and safes from businesses. It appears to be the same group of people who are allegedly committing these crimes, the release reads.

