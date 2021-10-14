County disburses funds for groups, projects

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the PRESS

BROWNSVILLE—The Cameron County Commissioners Court held its regular meeting Tuesday. Commissioners approved various agenda items including a few after the executive session.

Commissioners first approved a motion to accept the South Texas Ecotourism Center located at 501 West State Highway in Laguna Vista as substantially complete, stating that they would like to have it open by the end of the year.

Commissioners then approved the sale of surplus county property to La Iglesia del Pueblo Pentecostal for a nominal cost of $1.

Representatives also approved using Texas Department of Transportation-Aviation 2020 CARES Act Financial Relief Funds worth $11,425 as local sponsor share for the Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport Wildlife Fence Project. Commissioner David Garza mentioned that when they went out for bids for this project, they were $386,155 overbid. “The TxDOT Commission Aviation Division was able to find $386,155 minus $11,425, which is our cost-share for that amount to complete the project. So we’re really happy we can proceed with it and thank them for finding the dollars so that we can move ahead with this project.”

Following this, commissioners moved to approve Hunt & Associates replacing water lines at the Darrell Hester Juvenile Center. The plumbing lines are approximately 180 linear feet that are gonna be changed for $84,036.

The Department of Elections Voter Registration purchased the services of Optimum Solutions to scan voter registration records. According to a representative present at the meeting, the New York company has been in this line of work since 1991, working with government agencies such as the U.S. Census Bureau to lower-level courts. They are the largest provider of state student assessments in New York state.

Commissioners discussed the de-obligation of unused funds of $442,112 from the SECO Loanstar project. The project’s estimated cost was $2,656,818 with an eight-year payback, but the final total project cost was $2,214,705 with a 5.3-year payback. The remaining $442,112 in funds was thus de-obligated from the original loan. Construction Manager Danny Villareal Sr. said it was a successful project, as 28 county buildings now operate with full LED lighting and many buildings now have A/C controls, resulting in an estimated annual savings of $252,901 in electrical costs.

