Housing board fires executive director

Staff Report

The San Benito Housing Authority (SBHA) Board of Directors terminated the housing authority’s executive director during a special meeting on Sept. 29.

After spending 45 minutes in executive session, the board voted to terminate, Yvette Nieto, now former SBHA Executive Director. The housing board appointed Arturo Rodriguez as the interim executive director.

A motion was made Commissioner Ricardo Perez made a motion to terminate Nieto and appoint Rodriguez as interim director. The motion was seconded by vice-chairman Daniel Cortez. The board voted unanimously for the motion.

