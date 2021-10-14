Board discusses non-budgeted projects

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees discussed board-initiated projects not approved for in the 2021-2022 budget during a regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Board member Dr. Ariel Cruz raised concerns about the projects and questioned when is the best time to plan for non-budgeted items.

“For example, the parking lot at UTEX is $1.2 million, which is a big venture we are having to move from our fund balance,” Cruz said. “In the future if there is a big project like this, when would you want us to come to a board meeting with this?

Vicki Perez, SBCISD Assistant Superintendent of Financial & Operations, answered around March and April would be the best time to plan for large projects.

SBCISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman explained that the school board should track ongoing expenditures such as salaries because they are built into the following year’s budget.

“Those ongoing expenses are the ones that are the challenge. The one time purchases—if we know we put in $14 million last year and we have to take out $2-3 million of our fund balance, we know we are going to be okay,” Carman said.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Oct. 15, 2021 – Oct. 21, 2021

VBMC (10-1-21) 6x3 TSC (95th Anniversary Celebration - 10-14-21) 4x7 Trinity Funeral Home 3x4 Tony Rodriguez 2x2 First Community Bank 3x4 City of SB (Aurelio L A-Press Express Cleaners 2x2 Voorhes 1x1 VIP Realty 2x2