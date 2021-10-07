’Hounds rout the Hanna Eagles

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Greyhounds defeated the Brownsville Hanna Eagles 49-21 during a district football game on Saturday, Oct. 2.

With this win, the ’Hounds extended their win streak to five in a row giving them a 5-0 overall record and a 2-0 record in district play.

The ’Hounds took a commanding lead during the first half and maintained the lead throughout the game. The Greyhounds scored 21 points in the first quarter in three possessions. The ’Hounds went into halftime with a 35-7 lead.

Greyhound running back Fabian Garcia continued his dominance. Garcia rushed for 190 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. ’Hounds’ wide receiver Jermaine Corbin recorded five receptions, 71 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Rodney Rodriguez threw for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

