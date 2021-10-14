Hawks edge out ’Hounds in ‘Battle of the Unbeaten’

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Greyhounds fell to the Harlingen South Hawks, 28-21 during a district football game on Friday, Oct. 8.

The ’Hounds suffered their first loss of the season. The Greyhounds now boast a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 record in the district. The Hawks remain undefeated.

On the ground, the Greyhounds saw most of their action. ’Hounds’ running back Fabian Garcia ran for 93 yards on 18 carries. Wide receiver Jermaine Corbin had 14 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. ’Hound quarterback Rodney Rodriguez rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. However, Rodriguez struggled in the passing game, only throwing for 54 yards.

Hawks quarterback Xander Casarez threw for 228 yards, one touchdown, and rushed for 35 yards. Wide receiver Elias Ledesma caught six passes for 122 yards and one touchdown.

The game went back and forth. Corbin punched in a two-yard run to give the ’Hounds an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Hawks took the lead in the second quarter and went into halftime with a score of 14-7. Casarez found receiver Jacob Cano to tie the game and Ledesma caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from ‘Hawks’ senior Jeremiah Rivera.

The ’Hounds will face the Harlingen Cardinals in their final home game of the season. The Battle of the Arroyo is set for Friday, Oct. 15 at Bobby Morrow Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

