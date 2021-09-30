SBPD to celebrate National Night Out

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After last year’s National Night Out was cancelled due to the pandemic, the San Benito Police Department will host its 14th annual National Night Out on Monday, Oct. 4.

San Benito’s National Night Out will be located at Heavin Memorial Park at 705 N. Bowie St. and takes place from 7-9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Free food and drinks will be available at the event. Music and entertainment for people of all ages will also be available. Prizes will be raffled off.

The event will also feature booths from local vendors and businesses. In previous years, other first responders such as the local Fire Departments Emergency Medical Services, and other law enforcement officers such as DPS State Troopers have also attended the event.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Oct. 1, 2021 – Oct. 7, 2021

Voorhes 1x1 VBMC (10-1-21) 6x3 Town of Rancho Viejo (Ordinance No. 245 - 10-1-21) 3x18 City of SB (RFP 2021-0040 - 9-24-21; 10-1-21) 3x6 City of SB (Bid Number 2021-0050 - 9-24-21; 10-1-21) 3x8 Citation By Publication (Joe A. Padilla - 10-1-21; 10-8-21) 3x14 Cameron County Annual Meeting (9-24-21; 10-1-21) 2x5 28th Annual Conjunto Festival 3x5