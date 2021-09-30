Los Fresnos to hold elections

By LOUIE DIAZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com
The slate of candidates for the City of Los Fresnos’ upcoming election held in November has been released.
On the ballot are seats for Los Fresnos City Council Members Place 3 and Place 4. A series of seven amendments to the Los Fresnos City Charter are also on the ballot.
In the city council race, Gordon D. Cappon and Gabriela “Gaby” Fernandez battle for Place 3 on the city council. In Place 4, Luis Gonzalez runs unopposed.
According to the sample ballot, some of the prospective amendments to the Los Fresnos City Charter include changes to the compensation of city council members, changes to the removal and vacancies article of the charter, and changes to the composition of the council. Sample ballots can be found on the Cameron County elections website at https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/sample-ballots-2/.
