Los Fresnos to hold elections

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The slate of candidates for the City of Los Fresnos’ upcoming election held in November has been released.

On the ballot are seats for Los Fresnos City Council Members Place 3 and Place 4. A series of seven amendments to the Los Fresnos City Charter are also on the ballot.

In the city council race, Gordon D. Cappon and Gabriela “Gaby” Fernandez battle for Place 3 on the city council. In Place 4, Luis Gonzalez runs unopposed.

According to the sample ballot, some of the prospective amendments to the Los Fresnos City Charter include changes to the compensation of city council members, changes to the removal and vacancies article of the charter, and changes to the composition of the council. Sample ballots can be found on the Cameron County elections website at https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/sample-ballots-2/.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Oct. 1, 2021 – Oct. 7, 2021

Voorhes 1x1 VBMC (10-1-21) 6x3 Town of Rancho Viejo (Ordinance No. 245 - 10-1-21) 3x18 City of SB (RFP 2021-0040 - 9-24-21; 10-1-21) 3x6 City of SB (Bid Number 2021-0050 - 9-24-21; 10-1-21) 3x8 Citation By Publication (Joe A. Padilla - 10-1-21; 10-8-21) 3x14 Cameron County Annual Meeting (9-24-21; 10-1-21) 2x5 28th Annual Conjunto Festival 3x5