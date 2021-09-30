Rio Hondo offers free internet access to citizens

Staff Report

Free internet service at the City/County Park at 801 S. Reynolds Road in Rio Hondo is now available.

According to a press release from the City of Rio Hondo, the internet service is made free through a grant from the International City/County Management Association’s (ICMA-RC), Bridging the Digital Divide Initiative.

“The service is very much needed and will provide our children a place to do their homework if they do not have internet at home,” Rio Hondo Mayor Gustavo stated in a press release.

Members of the ICMA’s Smart Communities Advisory Board selected one winner—Rio Hondo—and four finalists out of 16 submissions from areas across the U.S., the release states. Rio Hondo received $15,000 to be used toward creating programs to increase internet access.

Other finalists for the initiative were Dumfries, Virginia; Prospect Park, New Jersey; Mathews County, Virginia; and Highwood, Illinois.

The Rio Hondo City/County Park is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. The identifier is RHPublicaccess4.

“The City of Rio Hondo is very grateful to ICMA-RC for assisting us in providing internet service to our community and to the many citizens that internet is out of their reach,” Olivares said.

