A memorable day for the citizens of PI & SB

By RENE TORRES

Special to the PRESS/NEWS

On April 19, 1933, Port Isabel and the Rio Grande Valley witnessed one of the most glorious days in the history of this region.

The occurrence: the celebration of the beginning of the work of a dream come true. The establishment of a port at the seaside city was now ready to welcome thousands of people to participate in the opening festivities.

The Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District had been toiling for years for this day. Local citizens and those of San Benito planned a full day program that brought throngs to the city like never before.

Mayor Barmore, from San Benito, declared a holiday in that city so that hundreds from that city alone could attend.

One of the major attractions was the presence of the suction dredge, “Texas,” which had crossed the bar a few days earlier to start the work at the harbor. Visitors were allowed to board the dredge for inspection.

This writer would be remiss if he didn’t mention that fish dinners for 25 cents was a special feature of the occasion. Fresh seafood, all that one could eat, was also on the table, a promise made by café owners and church organizations.

