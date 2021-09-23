City commission adopts $14.9 million budget

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito City Commission adopted ordinances for the 2021-2022 city budget and property tax rate during a regular city commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

City Budget

The commission adopted an ordinance for the city’s general fund, debt service fund, community development grant, economic development fund, waterworks enterprise fund, and solid waste fund for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The city’s general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $14.9 million. The annual budget will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

Commissioner Pete Galvan had concerns about the additional five vacancies added to the payroll.

“You have 25 openings let’s add five more, it doesn’t really make sense to me,” Galvan said. “How can we say that we need five more vacancies?”

Belen Peña, the finance director for San Benito, answered that many of the open positions are currently being filled.

According to Peña, the budget increases the pay salary of city employees by three percent. A base pay increase was also included in the budget for all employees.

