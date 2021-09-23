‘Arte de la Casa’ exhibit opens at SB Cultural Heritage Museum

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Cultural History Museum held the grand opening of the “Arte De La Casa” exhibit on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The exhibit features artwork from Sam Rawls and Monica Lugo and photographs, a dance film short, and a performance from the Frontera Dance Project. The artists spent two months in residency working on projects for the exhibit.

Chris Cuellar, the Administrative Assistant for the San Benito Cultural Arts Department, explained the exhibit’s name, “Arte De La Casa,” was given that name because the residency program was based in their own homes. The artists were expected to make updates to social media every so often.

“Everything was geared toward the COVID-19 pandemic to find ways to continue to create and support the artists,” said Aleida Garcia, the Director of the San Benito Cultural Arts Department. “Sometimes they couldn’t make it to their studios, some artists have lost their studios, so this was a way to help them during this really tough time.”

Aleida Garcia came into contact with Trucha RGV before she began working with the city and discussed future collaboration.

Trucha RGV is an independent multimedia platform that focuses on the Valley’s culture and social movements.

During the opening night, the Frontera Dance Project led by Erica Garza Gomez and Vanessa Alvarado Flores performed the routines they choreographed for two months.

San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra attended the exhibits opening.

“It’s great, we need it. We need the citizens of San Benito to know that we have local artists around here and they need to be recognized,” Guerra said.

