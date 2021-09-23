Card skimmers found at local Stripes locations

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Credit card skimmers were found at two Stripes convenience stores in San Benito.

In a press release from the San Benito Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, SBPD responded to reports of card skimming at two Stripes locations at 304 S. Sam Houston St. and 2195 W. Business Highway 77 for card skimming devices within in the fuel pumps.

Card skimmers are devices that attach to payment terminals such as ATMs and gas pumps to steal a person’s card information. Credit and debit card information such as PIN numbers are often targeted. Skimming devices are usually installed within the wiring of the pump and often go unnoticed.

Those who believe they have fallen victim to credit card fraud should contact their bank and local police.

