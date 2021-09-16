’Hounds defeat Schertz-Clemens

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Greyhounds defeated the Schertz-Clemens Buffaloes during a non-district football game on Friday, Sept. 10.

In a close game, the ’Hounds outscored the Buffaloes 13-7. The ’Hounds defense put on a strong showing. The ’Hounds’ totaled three interceptions and three sacks. Two of the interceptions were by linebacker Mariano Garcia.

On the ground, ’Hounds’ running back Fabian Garcia led the team’s rushing attack with 132 rushing yards. Greyhound quarterback, Rodney Rodriguez threw for 150 yards with two touchdowns and had 53 rushing yards. With this win, the ’Hounds improved their record to 3-0. The team’s next opponent will be against district rival, the Los Fresnos Falcons, on Friday, Sept. 24 at Bobby Morrow Stadium.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Sept. 17, 2021 – Sept. 23, 2021

Teresa Belinda De La Cruz Obituary (9-17-21) 2x13 City of SB (UR Homes - 9-17-21) 3x9 Cameron County Irrigation District #2 (To All Taxpayers - 9-17-21) 2x8