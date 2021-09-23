By LOUIE DIAZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com
The San Benito Greyhounds take on the Los Fresnos Falcons for their first district matchup of the season on Friday.
Currently, the ’Hounds are undefeated in non-district play, the ’Hounds defeated the Schertz-Clemens Buffaloes 13-7 during their game on Friday, Sept. 10.
On offense, the ’Hounds will look toward dual-threat quarterback Rodney Rodriguez who rushed for 53 yards and threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffaloes. The Greyhounds have developed a strong running game with running backs Fabian Garcia and Atticus De Leon getting most of the touches. Garcia rushed for 132 yards against Schertz-Clemens.
The ’Hounds’ defense has proved itself these past three games. The defense has amassed six interceptions and tallied over 10 sacks in three games. Against Schertz-Clemens, the ’Hounds intercepted the ball three times. Overall, the ’Hounds have not let any opponent score more than 13 points.
Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Sept. 24, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2021
1 ping
[…] ’Hounds take on Los Fresnos Falcons […]