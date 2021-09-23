’Hounds take on Los Fresnos Falcons

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Greyhounds take on the Los Fresnos Falcons for their first district matchup of the season on Friday.

Currently, the ’Hounds are undefeated in non-district play, the ’Hounds defeated the Schertz-Clemens Buffaloes 13-7 during their game on Friday, Sept. 10.

On offense, the ’Hounds will look toward dual-threat quarterback Rodney Rodriguez who rushed for 53 yards and threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffaloes. The Greyhounds have developed a strong running game with running backs Fabian Garcia and Atticus De Leon getting most of the touches. Garcia rushed for 132 yards against Schertz-Clemens.

The ’Hounds’ defense has proved itself these past three games. The defense has amassed six interceptions and tallied over 10 sacks in three games. Against Schertz-Clemens, the ’Hounds intercepted the ball three times. Overall, the ’Hounds have not let any opponent score more than 13 points.

