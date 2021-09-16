School board discusses tax rates for 2021-2022

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees held a public hearing to discuss school district’s proposed tax rate for the 2021-2022 school year.

Vicky Perez, SBCISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance Services, presented the tax rate information from the current tax year and the proposed rate.

Trustee Orlando Lopez asked when the last time the school district increased taxes.

Perez answered that the last time the tax rate increased was about eight years ago and it was voter approved.

Trustee Janie Lopez recommended that the school district look into lowering the district’s tax rate next year since the city’s property value has increased and the city’s median household income is low.

“Overall, when you look at the average median income here in San Benito, it’s only $27,000 and then when you look at the per capita that some changes to $13,000 that means on average our taxpayers were only making $13,000,” Janie Lopez said.

She also mentioned that some neighboring school districts have lower tax rates.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Sept. 17, 2021 – Sept. 23, 2021

Teresa Belinda De La Cruz Obituary (9-17-21) 2x13 City of SB (UR Homes - 9-17-21) 3x9 Cameron County Irrigation District #2 (To All Taxpayers - 9-17-21) 2x8