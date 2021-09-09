’Hounds dominate Mission Vets

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Greyhounds shut out the Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots during a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 3.

In the game, the ‘Hounds displayed a powerful offense and defense. The ’Hounds outscored the Patriots 51-0 to get the win. Jermaine Corbin led the team in points with three touchdowns under his belt including a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half.

By the fourth quarter, all the ’Hounds starters were subbed out of the game, yet the ’Hounds maintained their dominance on the field.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the ’Hounds will face off against the Schertz-Clemens Buffaloes at Bobby Morrow Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Sept. 10, 2021 – Sept. 16, 2021

Voorhes 1x1 VBMC (9-10-21) 6x3 Town of Indian Lake (Market Days - 9-10-21) 2x3 Estella Davila Garcia Obituary (9-10-21) 2x13 City of San Benito (Resaca Fest Food Truck - 9-10-21) 3x10 A Healing Touch (8-20-21; 8-27-21; 9-3-21; 9-10-21) 2x5