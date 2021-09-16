City shows little growth in 10 years

By LOUIE DIAZ

Census data for the 2020 U.S. Census has been released and shows that San Benito experienced little growth over the past 10 years.

According to the 2020 census data, San Benito’s population increased to 24,861 from 24,250 In the 2010 census—an increase of 611 residents.

San Benito’s neighboring city, Harlingen, has grown by nearly 11 percent. The 2020 census data shows that Harlingen’s population grew to 71,829 from 64,849 in 2010.

