SBCISD issues mask mandate

The San Benito CISD issued a mask mandate that went into effect on Friday, Sept. 10.

The resolution to approve the mask mandate was passed by the SBCISD Board of Trustees during a special board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

According to the resolution, all students, staff, and visitors are required to wear a facial covering while indoors on SBCISD property and while riding the district’s school buses. The resolution states that masks are not required while eating or in situations deemed appropriate by the campus principal or building administrator. Individuals with medical disabilities that prohibit the wearing of masks upon verification. Masks will be provided to students and visitors who don’t have a mask.

In August, the SBCISD Board of Trustees approved a mask resolution, but the approval of mandate was tabled for a later meeting.

The mask mandate will remain in effect until rescinded by the school board.

