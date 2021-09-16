SB woman competes in bodybuilding competition after 176-pound weight loss

By LOUIE DIAZ

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Jennifer White stepped onto the bodybuilding stage to show off the four years of dedication she put into the gym.

White, 32, began her weight loss journey four years ago after a doctor’s appointment left her discouraged. In November 2017, White was informed at a doctor’s appointment that she was unlikely to carry a child.

“My husband and I had just gotten married, and we wanted to start a family,” White said. “That really put things on the backburner because being told that I probably couldn’t have children was something difficult to hear after being a newlywed.”

White, a full-time nurse, asked a fellow coworker for help with her struggles. Her coworker introduced her to the gym and gave her some nutritional advice. Following her friend’s advice, White initially lost went from 313 to 167 pounds losing a total of 146 pounds.

In May 2018 White found out she was pregnant with her daughter. However, her daughter was born prematurely at 24 weeks and spent four months in the neonatal intensive care unit. White took about a year-long hiatus from training to focus on her newborn daughter. While taking care of her child she regained some weight she lost; she went from 167 to 272 pounds.

When her daughter was healthy, White took up the gym again but ran into another hump with the COVID-19 pandemic. While under lockdown, she consulted a nutritionist in Pharr to help her reach her goal and continued to exercise from home.

