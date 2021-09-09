Los Indios to host National Night Out

News Staff Report

The City of Los Indios and Los Indios Police Department hosts its annual National Night Out on Friday, Sept. 10 at Renee Sanchez Park in Los Indios.

The event will feature different activities for children including bouncers, pony rides, face painting, rock climbing, and more are free to enjoy. Food and drinks will also be available at the event. However, alcoholic beverages will not be available.

National Night Out is an annual community-based campaign celebrated by communities across the United States. The National Night Out campaign began in 1984. The campaign focuses on fostering police-community partnerships and build relationships with the surrounding neighborhoods. According to the National Night Out website, communities in Texas typically celebrate on the first Tuesday of October.

The Los Indios National Night Out is free and open to the public from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

