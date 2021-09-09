Giving Back: SB Historical Society and ViVa provides school supplies to local elementary school

By LOUIE DIAZ
The San Benito Historical Society and Village in the Valley (ViVa) donated school supplies to Frank Roberts Elementary on Friday, Sept. 3.
Representatives from the historical society and the Viva traveled to Frank Roberts and presented bins filled with school supplies such as notebooks, folders, pens, colored pencils, markers, and more.
Frank Robert’s Principal, Rolando Diaz, expressed his gratitude to the historical society and VIVA for the donation. Several students were chosen to represent the school and accept the donation.
Initially, VIVA and the SB historical society were going to host a back to school bash on Aug. 21.
