Sep 02 2021

SB woman arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

News Staff Report

On Saturday, Aug. 21, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault in San Benito.
According to the sheriff’s report, the suspect, 26-year-old Marelyn Anel Banda, fled the scene but was later found. Banda was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

