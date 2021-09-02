Los Fresnos CISD mandates masks across district

News Staff Report

Los Fresnos CISD adopted a temporary resolution requiring facial coverings while on district facilities effective Monday, Aug. 30.

During a special board meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 26, the LFCISD Board of Trustees voted for the resolution. LFCISD joins other school districts in the Valley including San Benito CISD in administering mask requirements after Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed an executive order restricting governmental entities from passing mask mandates.

According to a letter from the LFCISD Office of the Superintendent, the mandate applies to all staff, students, Board of Trustees, and visitors on district facilities. The mask requirement will last through the next six weeks may be extended further. Students or staff with medical conditions preventing one from wearing masks will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the letter reads. The universal mask-wearing requirement will not apply during outdoor (home) athletic events or outdoor after-school events. However, students sitting in the student section are subject to the mandate during outdoor athletic events.

