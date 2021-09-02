By LOUIE DIAZ
editor@sbnewspaper.com
On Friday, Aug. 27, the San Benito Greyhounds defeated the Mcallen Nikki Rowe Warriors during their first game of the 2021-2022 football season.
The ’Hounds defeated the Warriors with a score of 20-13. During the first quarter, both teams scored two touchdowns earning 13 points. The ’Hounds went won to score another touchdown and point after attempt in the third quarter giving them a seven-point lead. The Warriors remained scoreless the remainder of the game.
On Friday, Sept. 3 the ’Hounds will take on the Mission Veteran Memorial High School Patriots at Bobby Morrow Stadium.
Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Sept. 3, 2021 – Sept. 9, 2021
1 ping
[…] ’Hounds defeat Nikki Rowe Warriors […]