Villarreal arrested in high-speed chase

Staff Report

On Friday, Aug. 20, Cameron County Sheriff Deputies were involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 281 in San Benito.

According to the sheriff’s report, Michael Rene Villarreal led Sheriff Deputies on a high-speed chase on Highway 281 in San Benito after committing an alleged theft and criminal trespass. Moments later, Villarreal crashed on the side of the highway. He was arrested and charged with an added felony of evading arrest. Villarreal was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

City of L.F. (Adoption 2021-2022 Fiscal Year - 8-27-21) 3x4 City of L.F. (Tax Rate - 8-27-21) 3x10 Abundia Rios Obituary (8-27-21) 2x12 A Healing Touch (8-20-21; 8-27-21; 9-3-21; 9-10-21) 2x5