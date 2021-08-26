Los Fresnos to host annual barbecue cookoff

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The City of Los Fresnos will host its fourth annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cookoff on Sept. 24- 25.

There will be $5,500 guaranteed cash prizes. There will be eight prizes including first through fifth place, a reserve grand champion, grand champion, and people’s choice award. The Grand Champion will receive $500. There are over 50 cooking spots open.

Teams will try to outdo each other in four different Champion Barbecue Alliance (CBA) meats including brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, and chicken. A $175 team registration fee will be charged. Teams also have the option to compete in the cookoff’s ‘jack pot’ category comprised of fajitas, beans, and pan de campo. Each requires an additional $25 fee. An optional $25 fee is required if teams need an electrical hookup.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Aug. 27, 2021 – Sept. 2, 2021

City of L.F. (Adoption 2021-2022 Fiscal Year - 8-27-21) 3x4 City of L.F. (Tax Rate - 8-27-21) 3x10 Abundia Rios Obituary (8-27-21) 2x12 A Healing Touch (8-20-21; 8-27-21; 9-3-21; 9-10-21) 2x5