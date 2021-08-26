SBCISD to honor the 1961 ’Hound football team 60th anniversary

By LOUIE DIAZ

San Benito CISD will honor the 1961 San Benito Greyhound Football team for their 60th anniversary on Friday, Sept. 10 at Bobby Morrow Stadium.

The 1961 ’Hounds made it to the state semifinals, the furthest playoff run of any Greyhound football team. The team was coached by Jake Helms. All-state running back Jim Helms led the ‘Hounds offense.

The ‘Hounds 17-game win streak came to an end as they were defeated by the Nederland High School Bulldogs during the semifinals with a score of 22-15. In the semifinal game, the NEWS reported that the ’Hounds held a one-point lead until the fourth quarter when a ’Hound’s fumble was returned for a touchdown by Nederland.

During the 1961 season, the ‘Hounds were the 16-3A District Champions, defeated Port Lavaca in the bi-district game, and defeated Del Rio in the quarterfinals. The team finished the season with a 12-1 record.

