Guevara arrested during high speed chase

News Staff Report

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Cameron County Sheriff deputies arrested 18-year-old Jesse Guevara during an attempted traffic stop that led to a high speed chase.

The attempted stop and pursuit occurred on U.S. Hwy. 281 in San Benito. Guevara was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle. No citizens or officers were injured during the pursuit.

The Los Indios Police Department assisted in the pursuit. Guevara was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

