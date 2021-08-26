Rio Hondo Bobcats hope to pounce back after year out

By GAIGE DAVILA

The Rio Hondo Bobcats are returning this year after more than a year without playing a single game. Rio Hondo was one of a few Cameron County districts that didn’t have a football season at all, cancelled entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by RGVSports.com, the Bobcats made use of their lack of an official season through summer training and 7-on-7 football tournaments. It’ll be a senior ball game this year for Rio Hondo, already scrimmaging against La Villa earlier this month. Their first game, on August 27, is against Juarez Lincoln.

“These kids are ready to go. It was a difficult time for everybody last year, and the boys are just excited to finally be able to play football again,” Head Coach Rocky James told RGVSports.com.

Rio Hondo has a storied rivalry with the Port Isabel Tarpons, which will no doubt be reignited this season. Rio Hondo is currently the number five overall pick for the 16-4A Div. II district to make a playoff run.

The Bobcats will face the Tarpons at Tarpon Stadium on October 15.

