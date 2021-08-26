Falcons flying under new coach

By GAIGE DAVILA

The Los Fresnos Falcons will start their first season under new head coach David Cantu this season, after the departure of head coach Patrick Brown in 2020.

The Falcons, under Brown, went three rounds in the playoffs each year after joining the team from San Antonio’s Sam Houston High School in 2016. Cantu is a Los Fresnos alum and the former head coach of Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School’s football program.

Under Cantu, the team’s five returning starters will be put to the test during their first game against the Edcouch-Elsa Yellow Jackets on Aug. 27. The team had one scrimmage with the Edinburg Vela Sabercats last week. Last season, the Falcons played 10 games total, four of which were district games with three losses.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football magazine, four players are vying for the quarterback spot: Hector Muniz, Matthew Padilla, Ryan Pineda and Rex Halford.

On Sept. 24, the Falcons will face the San Benito Greyhounds.

