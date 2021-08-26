PI prepares for first full season back

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS/NEWS

The 2021 Tarpons will be looking to rebound from last year’s disappointing football season.

Due to the pandemic, the Tarpons were only scheduled to play two games in 2020. While their new district opponents from the coastal bend area started their season in late August, the Tarpons first game versus PSJA Southwest wasn’t until October 30. Even though the Tarpons had lost crucial game experience, they managed to hang in with the bigger school, losing to the Javelinas, 35-28. Port Isabel was scheduled to play Raymondville the following week, but had to forfeit the game leaving the team with a 0-2 record. The team now uses a screening and monitoring tool provided by DrOwl prior to practices.

For the 2021 football season, the Tarpons are looking forward to playing a full 10-game schedule.

