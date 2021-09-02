San Benito EDC approves legal services agreement with city attorney

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Economic Development Corporation (EDC) held a regular board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25, and discussed a contractual agreement for legal services.

Rebecca Castillo, the Executive Director of the San Benito EDC, presented the legal services contract between the EDC and San Benito City Attorney Mark Sossi.

The legal services contract will go to the city commission at the next commission meeting to be voted on.

“What was missing from the other agreement was the invoice, which ran us into a problem… so that has been addressed in this particular contract,” said city commissioner and Vice-President of the EDC Rene Garcia.

EDC board member Deborah Morales asked about what foreseeable expenses could be expected outside of the $200 fee.

“I had that clause in there just in case there’s something that is really extraordinary,” Sossi answered. “I can tell you the time I’ve represented San Benito I don’t think I have ever given them a bill for expenses.”

Morales also asked if the board would have to approve of attorney expenses.

