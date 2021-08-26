’Hounds eye eighth straight playoff berth

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito Greyhounds are looking to earn their eighth straight playoff run. Since head coach Dan Gomez took the reigns in 2014, he turned the ‘Hounds into top contenders in the Rio Grande Valley football. Last year, the ‘Hounds earned a playoff berth but fell to the Mission Eagles during the first round.

Rodney Rodriguez leads the ‘Hounds offense. Rodriguez can play multiple positions on offense and was an all-district selection last season. Sophomore and junior running backs Atticus De Leon and Fabian Garcia will spearhead the rushing attack. They will be protected by 32-6A lineman of the year, offensive lineman Nathaniel Garcia. Jermaine Corbin has been a three-year starter and plays both defensive back and wide receiver. On defense, all-district linebacker Mariano Garcia and defensive lineman Nova Bejaran will lead the ‘Hounds’ defense.

