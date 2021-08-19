Board discusses extension of COVID-19 leave days for employees

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito CISD held a regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and discussed an extension of COVID-19 leave days and voted on amendments to the 2021-2022 compensation plans and board policy.

COVID-19 leave days

The board also discussed the transfer of COVID-19 leave days. The days would give employees additional time to be taken off if they contract COVID-19. No action was taken on the item.

SBCISD attorney Steven Weller explained that day, under federal programs, cannot be moved forward. For example, days from Families First Coronavirus Act cannot be rolled forward. He further explained that other school districts have taken action to create local leave that is equivalent to unused days.

Board members agreed that COVID-19 relief days should be extended to this school year.

“There is going to be staff that is going to get sick and they are going to run out of days, we have already gone through this before,” said Trustee Orlando Lopez. “At the end of the day, if our staff is not healthy, then our kids are not being educated.”

Board president Ramiro Moreno also weighed in on the subject.

“When we have some of these staff members having to stay out because of contracting covid, that is 10 to 14 days gone, so I think that this a good idea,” Moreno said.

A resolution will be crafted and voted on during the next school board meeting.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Aug. 20, 2021 – Aug. 26, 2021

Trinity Funeral Home (8-20-21) 3x7 A Healing Touch (8-20-21; 8-27-21; 9-3-21; 9-10-21) 2x5