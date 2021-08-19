Commission votes to rename park on Sam Houston

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito City Commission held a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and voted to rename “South Park” to First Responders Community Park.

San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila presented the item. Earlier in the year, the city commission decided to allow the public, especially children, to suggest names for the park. The list of suggested names was placed on the city’s social media pages after a commission meeting in June. The opportunity to suggest names also ended in June. The city did not add any new name suggestions to the list. During the previous meeting, the motion to rename the park died after a 2-2 vote.

San Benito City Manager Manuel De La Rosa advised the commission that they go with a general name rather than after a specific person or group of people due to the increased scrutiny of the person.

“Today everything we do is reviewed, fact checked, screening, vetting, people start looking at people’s history—what they’ve done—I think the more of a name that isn’t reflective of any one person or group, something that transcends across for everybody would make it much easier,” De La Rosa said.

There are more additions to the park that will be made in the future. De La Rosa noted that the plan is to build more fields and create another roadway toward the southern area of the park.

