SB Chamber and Monica, Maggie’s House supply students for school year

News Staff Report

The San Benito Chamber of Commerce and the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Cameron and Willacy Counties (Monica and Maggie’s House) hosted a back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Families signed in at the entrance before heading into the main area. School supplies were given away by each sponsor and given some community resources. The event took place at the San Benito Community Building located at 210 E. Heywood St.

According to Debbie Rodriguez, the event specialist/volunteer coordinator of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Cameron and Willacy Counties, said that Monica and Maggie’s have held back-to-school fundraisers for their clients in the past but have never held one in conjunction with the San Benito chamber.

Sponsors who attended the event included the San Benito Boys and Girls club, Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, Cameron County Sheriff’s department, San Benito Police Department, San Benito Food Pantry, Family Crisis Center in Harlingen, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cameron and Willacy Counties, Cross Church, Tropical Café, T-Mobile, and more.

Monica and Maggie’s House host several other fundraisers during the year including an annual golf tournament called “Heart-fore-Kids” and a Christmas event for their clients.

The SB Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming job fair on Aug. 30 at the community building.

