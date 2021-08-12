Church donates shoes to SBCISD students

By LOUIE DIAZ

The First Methodist Church of San Benito partnered with the San Benito CISD and Walmart to donate shoes to children in need on Saturday, Aug. 7.

On Saturday between 9-11 a.m. families selected to be a part of the giveaway were invited to come to Walmart on Business 77 and choose shoes for the new school year. Tricia Morrow, the Chairperson of In His Steps, said the program donated 113 pairs of shoes this Saturday.

In March, the In His Steps program donated about 117 pairs of shoes to children in need. Fun-N-Sun RV Resort continues to be the largest donator to the church and the program.

The In His Steps program was overhauled in 2019. In 2019 the program started working with Luis Gonzales, the Director of the Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE) of SBCISD, to identify children in need. Each school identifies in-need families and grants them vouchers for the giveaway.

The NEWS reported that the program had an agreement with Payless Shoe Source prior to 2019. Students were not identified, instead, any family could stop by the church’s office to receive a voucher to Payless. However, they were not reaching as many people as they wanted to, Morrow mentioned.

