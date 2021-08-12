CASA hosts backpack giveaway for fostered youth

By LOUIE DIAZ

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cameron and Willacy Counties (CASA) held a superhero-themed backpack giveaway for children under their care on Thursday, Aug. 5.

“It was really exciting to have this event for them [children] and even though we couldn’t be in a building and be in-person, it was nice to dress up as superheroes and have this set up for them,” said Lacey Ambriz, the Volunteer Coordinator at CASA.

CASA donated approximately 300 backpacks to school children under their care. Ambriz also noted that backpacks were given to other children who weren’t under CASA care, but still a part of the same foster family.

At the event, cars of families lined up to receive a backpack donation and goodie bags filled with snacks. Children also had the opportunity to take pictures with some of their favorite comic book heroes.

According to Ambriz, every year they give away school supplies and backpacks to the children they serve, but they depend on donations from the community.

“This year I had the idea of doing a themed event and a back-to-school drive. With COVID, we had to make this a drive-through,” Ambriz said. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this, and it was really exciting and different.”

A Harlingen couple donated the backpacks to CASA. The couple reached out to them for information about the organization and donated the backpacks with no caveats.

“They really just wanted to do something to benefit the kids, and have something for them (the children),” Ambriz said.

