Amigos del Valle reopens in San Benito

The nonprofit group, Amigos Del Valle, made its grand reopening on Monday, Aug. 2.

The event took place at 100 Cornejo Drive from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Free meals were given to people over 60-years-old. Prizes were also raffled at the reopening. Registration by Friday, July 30 was required for the event.

Amigos del Valle centers closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Anita Jenny, the nutrition director at Amigos Del Valle, the City of San Benito reached out to Amigos del Valle in hopes to reopen the kitchen in the city.

“They [city officials] did reach out to us and asked if we could collaborate with them to provide meals for their residents in the City of San Benito,” said Jenny.

Amigos del Valle has served the Valley for 47 years and is based in Edinburg. The organization serves the Valley with about 32 community centers across Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties.

Amigos del Valle provides meals to the elderly population. They serve meals at the kitchen and deliver meals to homebound seniors. The organization also hosts activities, such as bingo and loteria for seniors.

