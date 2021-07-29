Monica, Maggie’s House, SB Chamber of Commerce host back-to-school bash

By LOUIE DIAZ

The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Cameron and Willacy Counties (Monica and Maggie’s House), in conjunction with the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, will host their first annual back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 7.

“Ideally we want to be able to provide these items to children so that they can get off to a good start to the school year,” said Debbie Rodriguez of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Cameron and Willacy Counties.

Partners of this event include the City of San Benito, the San Benito Boys and Girls Club, Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, CASA of Cameron and Willacy Counties.

“The exhibitors that are participating will be distributing back-to-school items, school supplies, and various information resources for the children and families,” Rodriguez said.

The event will take place at the San Benito Community Building located at 210 E. Heywood St.

According to Rodriguez, the advocacy center is reaching out to local salons and barbers that can provide vouchers for haircuts before returning to school.

