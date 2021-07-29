Jul 29 2021

Los Indios Police Department hosts first annual back to school fundraiser

Giving Back
The Los Indios Police Department receives a donation of sanitizers from Sam’s Club for their back to school event. (Courtesy photo)

By LOUIE DIAZ
The Los Indios Police Department is hosting its first annual back-to-school bash on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The event will take place at the Diamantina Ortega Bennet Community Building located at 309 Heywood St.
The department is mainly looking for school supplies, but other items such as hand sanitizer and masks are also needed. Anybody looking to donate supplies can drop off donations at Los Indios PD or Los Indios City Hall. Haircuts will be done by the RGV Barber School and RGV Cosmetology School.
On July 9, the police department received a large donation of supplies from Walmart in San Benito and earlier this week they received another donation of hand sanitizer from the Sam’s Club.

