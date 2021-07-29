Los Indios Police Department hosts first annual back to school fundraiser

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The Los Indios Police Department is hosting its first annual back-to-school bash on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The event will take place at the Diamantina Ortega Bennet Community Building located at 309 Heywood St.

The department is mainly looking for school supplies, but other items such as hand sanitizer and masks are also needed. Anybody looking to donate supplies can drop off donations at Los Indios PD or Los Indios City Hall. Haircuts will be done by the RGV Barber School and RGV Cosmetology School.

On July 9, the police department received a large donation of supplies from Walmart in San Benito and earlier this week they received another donation of hand sanitizer from the Sam’s Club.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the July 30, 2021 – Aug. 5, 2021

Voorhes 1x1 VBMC 6x3 Trinity Funeral Home (7-23-21) 3x7 Rio Hondo ISD (Non-Discrimination - 7-30-21) 6x9 RHISD (Seamless Summer Free Meals - 7-30-21) 6x9 RHISD (Federal Programs - Eng. & Span RHISD (Children With Disabilities - Eng. & Span City of SB (Resaca City - 7-30-22; 8-9-22) 3x10