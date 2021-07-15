School board discusses change of the district’s agent of record

By LOUIE DIAZ

The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees discussed a change of the agent of record during a committee meeting on Tuesday, July 13.

Earlier this year, the school board requested qualifications for the selection of an agent of record for employee health products. The board heard the proposals from six different insurance agent companies. The list of proposals received were from Ortegon Insurance Agency LLC., First Financial Adminstrators Inc., Jeff Everitt & Associates Inc., Financial Benefit Services, Bob Trevino Insurance dba Workplace Benefit Advisors, and RJGRS.

The school district’s current insurance agent of record is Jeff Everitt of Jeff Everitt & Associates Inc. SBCISD currently uses Blue Cross Blue Shield as its insurance provider for its employees.

The representatives each had about 10 minutes to give their presentation followed by 5 minutes of questions by the board.

The agent of record is the individual or company authorized to represent the insured person in maintaining, servicing, and purchasing an insurance policy.

