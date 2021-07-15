SB Friends of the Library holds back to school fundraiser

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Friends of the Library is currently holding their annual fundraiser, during the month of July.

Due to the pandemic, the organization was limited in the number of fundraisers they could hold. The fundraiser will serve as their first fundraiser of the year. Dr. Enriqueta Ramos, the President of the San Benito Friends of the Library, said that their goal is to giveaway 300 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The Friends of the Library are asking people to donate school supplies for children going back to school in August. The organization will then fill up backpacks with the supplies for students in all grade levels.

“We fill out our backpacks with paper, notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, scissors, and anything that is useful,” Ramos said.

Donations will be given away on Aug. 9 in front of the San Benito Public Library, located at 101 W. Rose St. The San Benito Police Department will assist in directing traffic to make sure that the drive-thru goes smoothly.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the July 16, 2021 – July 22, 2021

Natividad Ontiveros (1st Anniversary - 7-16-21) 3x4 Juana Resendez Vasquez Obituary (7-16-21) 2x10 CAD (Proposed Budget - 7-16-21; 7-15-21) 3x10