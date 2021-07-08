SB Chamber of Commerce to host scholarship golf tournament

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Chamber of Commerce will host its first annual golf tournament on Saturday, July 31 at River Bend Resort and Golf Club in Brownsville.

According to Daphne Maldonado, Executive Director of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, the chamber has been planning on hosting a golf tournament for a while.

“I know the tournament has been something the chamber has been wanting to do for a while, and it just seemed like the right moment to do it,” she said.

In an effort to rebuild the chamber’s scholarship fund, proceeds from the tournament will go toward scholarships for students. The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior who plans to major in business administration.

Registration is open to the public. The minimum individual entry cost—individual player—is $150, and the minimum team entry cost—birdie sponsor—is $500. Each entrant will receive a raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing. Prizes for the raffle are still being considered and have yet to be finalized. There are nine different levels of sponsorships, each with its own perks. The levels are individual player, bogey sponsor, goodie bag sponsor, food sponsor, beverage cart sponsor, birdie sponsor, eagle sponsor, ace sponsor, and title sponsor. For more information about the perks and prices visit the chamber of commerce’s tournament website: https://chamberofsanbenito.glueup.com/event/san-benito-chamber-of-commerce-1st-annual-scholarship-golf-tournament-39669/tickets.html

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the July 9, 2021 – July 15, 2021

Mauricio Ornelas Obituary (7-9-21) Voorhes 1x1 VBMC 6x3